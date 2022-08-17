IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Brendan Buck: Cheney lost her primary ‘for a greater cause,’ merely the ‘cost of doing business’

    Head of the National Economic Council: IRA won’t raise taxes ‘on anybody making less than $400,000’

  • Susan Del Percio: Cheney not ‘going third party,’ she’s a ‘conservative conservative’

  • Palin’s shot at House seat may be hurt by Alaska voting system that rewards ‘crossover appeal’

  • Donell Harvin: FBI facing ‘unprecedented levels of threats’ following Mar-a-Lago search

  • Cheri Beasley: NC voters ‘incensed’ by politicians ‘out of step’ with majority sentiment on abortion

  • Rep. Lofgren: Some in GOP are not ‘tethered to the facts’ in anti-FBI response to Mar-a-Lago search

  • Debra Tice: U.S. is capable of bringing American detainees home. ‘My son qualifies. Let’s go.’

  • Chef José Andrés ‘covering the holes’ left by the war and preparing for a ‘rough winter’ in Ukraine

  • WH Comms Dir.: Biden ‘on the cusp of a historic victory’ with Inflation Reduction Act

  • John Bolton: Iran’s assassination plot will not ‘silence me’

  • 'Big move' for Ukraine taking out 9 Russian aircraft in Crimea, a 'bastion of pro-Russian sentiment'

  • Gen. David Petraeus: U.S. had ‘alternatives’ to avoid ‘devastating situation’ in Afghanistan

  • Larry Summers: ‘Very serious inflation problem’ in U.S. not likely ‘to go away of its own volition’

  • Federal court allows House committee to obtain Donald Trump's tax records

  • Michael Beschloss: Mar-a-Lago search was unprecedented, but so was Trump’s ‘indifference to the law’

  • Mar-a-Lago search warrant likely 'exhaustive,' unlike 'any other affidavit in recent memory' at DOJ

  • David Wasserman: Yet to be seen if Inflation Reduction Act will close ‘enthusiasm gap’ for voters

  • Shelling 'in and around' Ukrainian nuclear facility could trigger ‘a major release of radioactivity'

  • Sen. Van Hollen: Inflation Reduction Act ‘big accomplishments’ are on Medicare and climate

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Brendan Buck: Cheney lost her primary ‘for a greater cause,’ merely the ‘cost of doing business’

Brendan Buck, former top communications adviser to House Speakers Boehner and Ryan, Dean of the University of Arkansas’ Clinton School of Public Service Victoria DeFrancesco Soto, Washington Post Deputy National Editor Phil Rucker, NBC News Senior Political Editor Mark Murray, and NBC News Senior Political Reporter Jonathan Allen join Andrea Mitchell to lay out their forecasts for how Liz Cheney moves forward following her defeat in Wyoming’s Republican primary for the state’s sole House seat. “What's so remarkable about her is she knew that she was throwing away her seat. That was the cost of doing business. I think it is incredibly commendable to see somebody actually risk their own political life for a greater cause,” says Buck. On a potential 2024 presidential run, Buck says, “The question is, does she run as an independent? And it's unclear whether that is going to siphon away votes from Donald Trump, or actually, Joe Biden.”Aug. 17, 2022

Play All