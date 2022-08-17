Brendan Buck: Cheney lost her primary ‘for a greater cause,’ merely the ‘cost of doing business’

Brendan Buck, former top communications adviser to House Speakers Boehner and Ryan, Dean of the University of Arkansas’ Clinton School of Public Service Victoria DeFrancesco Soto, Washington Post Deputy National Editor Phil Rucker, NBC News Senior Political Editor Mark Murray, and NBC News Senior Political Reporter Jonathan Allen join Andrea Mitchell to lay out their forecasts for how Liz Cheney moves forward following her defeat in Wyoming’s Republican primary for the state’s sole House seat. “What's so remarkable about her is she knew that she was throwing away her seat. That was the cost of doing business. I think it is incredibly commendable to see somebody actually risk their own political life for a greater cause,” says Buck. On a potential 2024 presidential run, Buck says, “The question is, does she run as an independent? And it's unclear whether that is going to siphon away votes from Donald Trump, or actually, Joe Biden.”Aug. 17, 2022