  • Weissmann: Inconceivable that limit on Biden admin contact with social media firms won’t be appealed

    03:25

  • Ben Rhodes: Prisoner exchange is likely the ‘only way’ to free journalist Evan Gershkovich

    08:02
  • Now Playing

    Brandon Wolf: ‘Take Ron DeSantis at his word when he says he wants to make America Florida’

    04:47
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Jim Clyburn: Biden to tout Infrastructure bill, broadband access during South Carolina visit

    07:17

  • Israeli Embassy spokesperson: Israel had to launch West Bank attack ‘to protect Israeli civilians’

    06:49

  • Prosecutors say Jan. 6 rioter arrested near Obama home is 'serious threat' to the public

    01:58

  • Lab test confirms white substance found at White House was cocaine

    03:37

  • Michael Waldman: Major questions doctrine part of ‘long-term drive’ to ‘curb’ federal agency power

    06:41

  • Michael Mann: Intense wildfires a ‘direct manifestation of the human-caused warming of the planet’

    05:25

  • Fmr. Rep. Carlos Curbelo: Swing voters are ‘not going to be okay’ with DeSantis new anti-LGBTQ ad

    07:40

  • Ret. Lt. Gen. Twitty: Ukraine’s counteroffensive ‘has been slow going’ but understand ‘this is war’

    06:09

  • Ben Rhodes: ‘Any incident at any moment can flare up into an escalation’ over Israel and Palestine

    06:47

  • Phil Rucker breaks down Washington Post report that Trump and Pence put 'pressure' on Ducey in 2020

    05:51

  • Laura Jarrett: Recent SCOTUS decisions show ‘a court that is deeply divided’

    02:23

  • Will Hurd: SCOTUS ruling on LGBTQ+ rights 'makes me uncomfortable,’ but was ‘the right call’

    04:02

  • Rep. Bob Good: ‘I’m glad’ SCOTUS rejected student loan plan, ‘it’s a student loan transfer scheme’

    04:49

  • Rep. Maxwell Frost: ‘Incumbent upon the administration to find other ways' to forgive student debt

    04:35

  • Supreme Court to hear case on right of accused domestic abusers to own guns

    01:27

  • Danielle Holley: Affirmative action decision is a ‘very disappointing day’ for higher education

    08:44

  • Lee Bollinger: Affirmative action decision is a ‘tragedy’ in the fight against racial discrimination

    07:19

Pulse nightclub shooting survivor and Press Secretary of Equality Florida Brandon Wolf joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the recent string of mass shootings and ongoing attacks on the LGBTQ community from Florida Governor and 2024 GOP presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis. Wolf says DeSantis has “decided that he's going to run to the right of Donald Trump, that he's going to build an entire brand on raw homophobia, transphobia and general bigotry.” Wolf added, “Things are really scary for LGBTQ people down here in the state of Florida right now and we should take on DeSantis at his word when he says he wants to make America Florida.” July 5, 2023

