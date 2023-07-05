Brandon Wolf: ‘Take Ron DeSantis at his word when he says he wants to make America Florida’

Pulse nightclub shooting survivor and Press Secretary of Equality Florida Brandon Wolf joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the recent string of mass shootings and ongoing attacks on the LGBTQ community from Florida Governor and 2024 GOP presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis. Wolf says DeSantis has “decided that he's going to run to the right of Donald Trump, that he's going to build an entire brand on raw homophobia, transphobia and general bigotry.” Wolf added, “Things are really scary for LGBTQ people down here in the state of Florida right now and we should take on DeSantis at his word when he says he wants to make America Florida.” July 5, 2023