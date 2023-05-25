IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Brennan: Kremlin drone strike likely by ‘forces aligned with,’ but not flown from, ‘Ukraine proper’

  • Rep. Maxwell Frost calls on Biden to give a ‘primetime address’ on the state of debt ceiling talks

    Brandon Wolf: Target and other ally companies should ‘stand firm’ in wave of anti-LGBTQ legislation

    Doug Holtz-Eakin: ‘Urgent’ to reach a debt ceiling deal and ‘avoid any even whisper of a default’

  • Jason Furman: McCarthy pretending spending cuts are about debt. 'This is about the Speaker's agenda'

  • Rep. Steny Hoyer on debt limit negotiations between Biden and GOP: ‘Let’s stop this phony crisis’

  • USAID Administrator and Ukraine's Digital Minister team up for wartime app ‘Diia’

  • Surgeon General: ‘Growing evidence’ that social media use is ‘associated with harms’ for children

  • Harry Litman: Jack Smith’s subpoena of Trump business records shows ‘he’s leaving no stone unturned’

  • Rep. Krishnamoorthi on a potential U.S. default: Xi Jinping ‘couldn’t have scripted it better’

  • Eugene Scott: Tim Scott’s bid is ‘first' GOP opportunity to discuss race from ‘personal experience’

  • Judge enters not guilty plea for Idaho murder suspect

  • Rep. Quigley: U.S. showing the world ‘yet again that we can’t govern’ with regards to debt ceiling

  • Ben Rhodes: F-16’s are a signal that U.S. and allies are involved in Ukraine war ‘for a longer haul’

  • Jen Psaki: China is probably ‘rooting’ for the United States to default

  • Janis Mackey Frayer reports on series of Chinese raids on foreign companies and the economic impact

  • Evan Thomas compares WWII to Ukraine war: ‘It’s easy to get into wars, it's very hard to end wars’

  • UnidosUS CEO: U.S. must ‘invest in an infrastructure’ to support migrants without displacing vets

  • Rep. Ken Buck says he would support bill to block pay for members of Congress if the U.S. defaults

  • Sen. Jeff Merkley signs letter imploring Biden to use 14th Amendment: ‘This blackmailing has to end’

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Brandon Wolf: Target and other ally companies should ‘stand firm’ in wave of anti-LGBTQ legislation

Pulse nightclub shooting survivor and Press Secretary of Equality Florida Brandon Wolf joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on recent backlash from both sides of the political spectrum over Target’s announcement and subsequent removal of certain merchandise for Pride Month, amid a wave of anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and legislation across the country. “You have to stand firm in your commitment to a community that you've sworn to be an ally of,” says Wolf. “If your values really mean something, if you really mean it when you say that you're a company that goes to bat for our community, you have to take this moment to affirm that with your whole chest. Otherwise, those stated values are nothing more than a marketing slogan.”May 25, 2023

