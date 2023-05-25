Brandon Wolf: Target and other ally companies should ‘stand firm’ in wave of anti-LGBTQ legislation

Pulse nightclub shooting survivor and Press Secretary of Equality Florida Brandon Wolf joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on recent backlash from both sides of the political spectrum over Target’s announcement and subsequent removal of certain merchandise for Pride Month, amid a wave of anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and legislation across the country. “You have to stand firm in your commitment to a community that you've sworn to be an ally of,” says Wolf. “If your values really mean something, if you really mean it when you say that you're a company that goes to bat for our community, you have to take this moment to affirm that with your whole chest. Otherwise, those stated values are nothing more than a marketing slogan.”May 25, 2023