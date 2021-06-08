Bolton says Biden-Putin meeting is 'premature,' but Trump wasn't ready either

Ambassador John Bolton, former National Security Advisor in the Trump administration, joins Andrea Mitchell ahead of President Biden's first foreign trip, which will include a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva. Bolton says that meeting is "premature," but when asked if Donald Trump was ready when he met with Putin, Bolton says "of course not." He also discusses the "Havana-Syndrome" illness, and what might have caused it, which he says is "something the US government has to come to a conclusion on."