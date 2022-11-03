Bob Woodward on the one time Trump said ‘I don’t want to comment’ in 600-question interview

Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post Associate Editor Bob Woodward joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss new truths revealed in his interviews with former President Trump debuted in his new audio book "The Trump Tapes.” In June 2020, Woodward asked Trump whether he would accept the outcome of the election. “I asked him in these interviews 600 questions, and it's the one time he said ‘I don't want to comment,’” says Woodward. “Obviously there was in his mind, and maybe organizationally, the intent of not staying or disputing the election as he does until this day.”Nov. 3, 2022