Bob Woodward: ‘No phone calls’ in Trump Jan. 6 records, but ‘I know personally, Trump is a phone addict’
07:53
Share this -
copied
Bob Woodward joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss his reporting on the "seven hour 37 minute gap" in Trump’s phone records from January 6, despite the former president’s “phone addict” tendencies. “This is the most important day in Trump's presidency, in many ways, and there are no phone calls,” says Woodward. “They've got some evidence, not absolute proof, but that there were burner phones, disposable phones, bought and used in the Oval Office or around the Oval Office during this period.” He adds, “disposable phones and burner phones are used by people who want to conceal their communications.”March 30, 2022
Now Playing
Bob Woodward: ‘No phone calls’ in Trump Jan. 6 records, but ‘I know personally, Trump is a phone addict’
07:53
UP NEXT
John Kirby: Putin ‘being kept in the dark’ on military losses could ‘lead to worse outcomes for Ukraine’
08:38
Biden and Zelenskyy discuss Ukraine's security assistance requests in call
02:33
Gen. McCaffrey: ‘We must accelerate the delivery of game changing military technology’ to Ukraine
06:50
Sen. Tammy Duckworth: ‘Ukrainians are fighting for something worth dying for: their nation’
07:08
Iuliia Mendel: ‘Ukraine is negotiating with a terrorist country’