Bob Woodward: Military leaders testifying Afghanistan ‘was a strategic failure’

Bob Woodward, Associate Editor at the Washington Post and "Peril" co-author, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the withdrawal from Afghanistan and the ongoing Senate hearings. "General Milley said just because the general recommends it doesn't make it right" , Woodward said. "I think the significance of these hearings is that these Generals and the Defense Secretary Austin are being very candid, very open they are saying, some of them this was a strategic failure."Sept. 29, 2021