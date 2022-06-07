IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • U.S. Energy Secretary: ‘The domestic oil and gas industry will have increased production by about a million barrels per day’ by 2023

    05:01
  • Now Playing

    Bob Woodward: ‘I’m convinced’ that Donald Trump ‘conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election’

    06:06
  • UP NEXT

    Yamiche Alcindor: Capturing the attention of a ‘distracted nation’ will be Jan. 6 Committee’s ‘biggest challenge’ in primetime hearings

    05:37

  • Robert Gibbs: ‘Not a ton that this White House can do’ to combat surging gas prices

    08:41

  • Amb. Michael McFaul: Putin ‘will end the war when his forces on the battlefield can no longer advance’

    05:15

  • New documentary tells story of a secret all-women group who provided safe abortions before Roe

    04:02

  • Gene Sperling: ‘Labor force participation’ for ages 25-54 ‘now higher than it was for the average of 2019’

    05:25

  • Leon Panetta: ‘It is critical for the United States and our allies to provide’ HIMARS to Ukraine

    07:59

  • Peter Navarro indicted on contempt of Congress charges

    02:28

  • Wilfred Frost: As long as the royal family ‘can change with the times,’ ‘I think it’ll be there to stay’

    07:05

  • Frank Figliuzzi: The AR-15 ‘is by far the weapon of choice in America for active shooters’

    04:26

  • Fmr. Secy. Jeh Johnson discusses his controversial proposal to show victims of AR-15 killings

    08:26

  • TX artist donating custom caskets to Uvalde shooting victims’ families: ‘We're letting these little souls shine.’

    05:10

  • Swedish Amb. Karin Olofsdotter: Sweden seeking NATO membership ‘because we feel threatened’

    06:09

  • Dr. Besser: Treating gun violence as a ‘public health crisis’ would ‘dramatically reduce the threat of guns’ in U.S.

    05:21

  • Jury finds former Clinton campaign attorney Michael Sussman not guilty of lying to FBI

    03:59

  • Nicole Hockley: ‘If we don't take action’ to pass gun safety legislation, ‘the blood really is on our hands’

    04:21

  • Randi Weingarten: ‘If we can put somebody on the moon,’ U.S. can pass ‘common sense gun violence measures’

    11:54

  • TX State Sen. Roland Gutierrez: ‘Failure at every level’ of response to Robb Elementary shooting

    06:46

  • Texas State Senator Gutierrez describes ‘guttural’ cries from parents at reunification center in Uvalde

    04:23

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Bob Woodward: ‘I’m convinced’ that Donald Trump ‘conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election’

06:06

Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post Associate Editor Bob Woodward joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss what’s at stake in the January 6 investigation ahead of the select committee’s public hearings. “I'm convinced having spent part of my life on Donald Trump that he and others conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election and prevent Biden from taking power legitimately,” says Woodward. “Section 371 of the Criminal Code makes it very clear: if you work to subvert a legitimate function of government, you are committing a crime, and we have overt acts by Donald Trump going on to this day.” June 7, 2022

  • U.S. Energy Secretary: ‘The domestic oil and gas industry will have increased production by about a million barrels per day’ by 2023

    05:01
  • Now Playing

    Bob Woodward: ‘I’m convinced’ that Donald Trump ‘conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election’

    06:06
  • UP NEXT

    Yamiche Alcindor: Capturing the attention of a ‘distracted nation’ will be Jan. 6 Committee’s ‘biggest challenge’ in primetime hearings

    05:37

  • Robert Gibbs: ‘Not a ton that this White House can do’ to combat surging gas prices

    08:41

  • Amb. Michael McFaul: Putin ‘will end the war when his forces on the battlefield can no longer advance’

    05:15

  • New documentary tells story of a secret all-women group who provided safe abortions before Roe

    04:02

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All