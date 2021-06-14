Blinken: U.S. will 'respond forcefully' to Russian aggression

Blinken: U.S. will 'respond forcefully' to Russian aggression05:37
In an interview with Andrea Mitchell ahead of President Biden's summit with Vladimir Putin, Secretary of State Tony Blinken says of the president's desire to have a more stable, predictable relationship with Russia, "there may be an ability to work on some issues where we have overlapping interests. But if Russia is going to continue to take reckless or aggressive actions against us or against any of our partners or allies, we'll respond forcefully."