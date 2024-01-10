Blinken aims ‘to appeal’ to ‘Israeli voters’ by emphasizing regional desire for normalization

On his fourth trip to the Middle East, Secretary of State Antony Blinken looks for diplomatic pathways to curbing the violence in the region and promoting a lasting peace. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Richard Engel and former Israeli Consul General Alon Pinkas to react to her exclusive interview with Blinken. “All of these Arab states that he's been to, far and wide — and he's still got more countries to go to — are willing to integrate with Israel want better relations with Israel want normalization, which is something that Israel has been seeking since its formation as a modern country in 1948,” Richard tells Andrea. “Since he's saying this publicly, and saying it is the Israeli government that doesn't want it, the Israeli government that is not interested in pursuing a path, it is almost as if he's trying to appeal potentially to Israeli voters or to people who might decide the next government.”Jan. 10, 2024