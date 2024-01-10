IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Blinken aims ‘to appeal’ to ‘Israeli voters’ by emphasizing regional desire for normalization

    04:46
  • UP NEXT

    NBC Exclusive: Blinken says Middle East wants ‘more integrated’ region, including Palestinian State

    03:50

  • NBC Exclusive: Andrea Mitchell one-on-one with Sec. of State Blinken on his fourth Middle East trip

    11:16

  • FAA says all 737 Max 9 planes will remain grounded until inspected and fixed

    01:58

  • Trump files motion aimed at dismissing Georgia election case

    02:18

  • Rep. Abigail Spanberger: Trump calling convicted Jan. 6 rioters ‘hostages’ is ‘despicable’

    05:10

  • John Brennan: ‘Calls for Secretary Austin's resignation are absolutely ludicrous'

    06:56

  • Polymeropoulos: U.S. needs ‘an application of military violence’ to deter Houthis in Yemen

    01:09

  • Officer Fanone: ‘Americans need to be reminded’ of the Jan. 6 insurrection ‘every single day’

    04:53

  • Arouzi: Iranians deny bombings were from Islamic State group, instead want ‘revenge on Israelis’

    05:12

  • Fmr. CIA Dir.: U.S. and allies ‘have a responsibility’ to retaliate against threats in Middle East

    08:48

  • Fmr. CIA Dir. Brennan: U.S. has ‘good intel,’ will ‘take actions to mitigate’ danger of Houthis

    05:57

  • Stavridis: The White House should ‘move toward’ a ‘more aggressive’ response against the Houthis

    05:41

  • Liptak: Deciding if Trump’s Jan. 6 actions equal ‘engaging in insurrection’ is ‘unwelcome’ at SCOTUS

    05:47

  • Ukrainian Ambassador to U.S. ‘hopeful’ for U.S. aid that is ‘existentially important at this moment’

    06:04

  • Sen. Van Hollen: ‘We need to deal with both’ Ukraine and border funding, linking them is ‘harmful’

    04:47

  • Clarke: Beirut strike is ‘a signal not only for Hamas, but Iran,’ could ‘drag in other major actors’

    04:15

  • Regev: Israel does not take ‘responsibility for’ Beirut strike, ‘whoever did this has a gripe with Hamas’

    10:47

  • Ret. Major Spencer: ‘Strain’ of Gaza war on Israel’s economy ‘is substantial’ and ‘takes a toll’

    03:57

  • Rochester police: Suspect in deadly car crash acted deliberately but alone

    02:45

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Blinken aims ‘to appeal’ to ‘Israeli voters’ by emphasizing regional desire for normalization

04:46

On his fourth trip to the Middle East, Secretary of State Antony Blinken looks for diplomatic pathways to curbing the violence in the region and promoting a lasting peace. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Richard Engel and former Israeli Consul General Alon Pinkas to react to her exclusive interview with Blinken. “All of these Arab states that he's been to, far and wide — and he's still got more countries to go to — are willing to integrate with Israel want better relations with Israel want normalization, which is something that Israel has been seeking since its formation as a modern country in 1948,” Richard tells Andrea. “Since he's saying this publicly, and saying it is the Israeli government that doesn't want it, the Israeli government that is not interested in pursuing a path, it is almost as if he's trying to appeal potentially to Israeli voters or to people who might decide the next government.”Jan. 10, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Blinken aims ‘to appeal’ to ‘Israeli voters’ by emphasizing regional desire for normalization

    04:46
  • UP NEXT

    NBC Exclusive: Blinken says Middle East wants ‘more integrated’ region, including Palestinian State

    03:50

  • NBC Exclusive: Andrea Mitchell one-on-one with Sec. of State Blinken on his fourth Middle East trip

    11:16

  • FAA says all 737 Max 9 planes will remain grounded until inspected and fixed

    01:58

  • Trump files motion aimed at dismissing Georgia election case

    02:18

  • Rep. Abigail Spanberger: Trump calling convicted Jan. 6 rioters ‘hostages’ is ‘despicable’

    05:10

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All