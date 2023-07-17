Bill Kristol: ‘No Labels’ centrist ticket ‘is not responsible centrism’ as it could elect Trump

The group no labels is pushing ahead with attempts to have a third-party candidate in the 2024 race. West Virginia democratic Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) is speaking at the group's event in New Hampshire this afternoon. NBC News Correspondent Vaughn Hillyard and the Bulwark Editor-At-Large Bill Kristol join Andrea Mitchell to discuss, saying, ”some centrists will be seduced into voting for someone younger than Joe Biden, what looks like a centrist ticket. And so it could well defeat Joe Biden and it is not responsible centrism. It is not responsible moderation to elect Donald Trump.”July 17, 2023