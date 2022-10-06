Bill Karins: Climate change causing ‘more rapid intensification, stronger storms, wetter hurricanes’

NBC News Meteorologist Bill Karins joins Andrea Mitchell to share how climate change is impacting hurricane season. “Things that we do know and all our recent research is trending in this way: more rapid intensification, stronger storms, wetter hurricanes - about 10% on average, so that's more rainfall and more destructive flooding - and also the storm surge will be higher with future storms, not because maybe the storm is that much stronger, but just because of sea level rise on its own,” Karins explains. He adds that in the past “six years we’ve had seven major hurricanes make landfall.” If another major hurricane strikes next year, “this will be unprecedented.”Oct. 6, 2022