Bill Cohen: ‘Chaotic’ U.S. exit from Afghanistan stemmed from ‘lack of a comprehensive plan’
06:45
Share this -
copied
Former Clinton Administration Defense Secretary Bill Cohen joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss new information about U.S. planning of the withdrawal from Afghanistan. “We had something of a chaotic and lack of comprehensive a plan, which resulted in the kind of way in which we departed,” says Cohen. “I think it's too early to say now who we can point fingers at. I think there are a lot of people responsible for having made the decision in the first place.”Feb. 9, 2022
Now Playing
Bill Cohen: ‘Chaotic’ U.S. exit from Afghanistan stemmed from ‘lack of a comprehensive plan’
06:45
UP NEXT
Lanhee Chen: Pence breaking with Trump is about ‘differentiation’ from ‘political opponents’
06:36
Dr. Blackstock expresses ‘concern’ over lifting mask mandates
04:03
Sen. Angus King: Putin ‘clearly’ wants to ‘reconstitute the Soviet Union’
06:02
Meghan O’Sullivan: Russian use of ‘oil as a weapon’ would impact the U.S.
04:41
Kendall-Taylor: Invading Ukraine would be ‘riskiest’ Putin move ‘in his 22 years in power’