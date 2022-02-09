Bill Cohen: ‘Chaotic’ U.S. exit from Afghanistan stemmed from ‘lack of a comprehensive plan’

Former Clinton Administration Defense Secretary Bill Cohen joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss new information about U.S. planning of the withdrawal from Afghanistan. “We had something of a chaotic and lack of comprehensive a plan, which resulted in the kind of way in which we departed,” says Cohen. “I think it's too early to say now who we can point fingers at. I think there are a lot of people responsible for having made the decision in the first place.”Feb. 9, 2022