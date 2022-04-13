Bill Browder: Putin worth ‘well north of $200 billion,’ but ‘none of the money is in his own name’

Bill Browder, a former investor in Russia who has been personally targeted by President Putin, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss his new book “Freezing Order” and to explain the importance of sanctioning Russian oligarchs. “Vladimir Putin is a very rich man, but none of the money is in his own name,” says Browder. “I’m happy that, after ten years of advocating, the world has finally woken up to the fact that these oligarchs, who are basically standing as fronts for Putin, are finally being sanctioned and having their assets frozen.” He adds, “I wish that this had happened a while ago, because Vladimir Putin has been given a free pass for the last 10 years, and that's emboldened him.” April 13, 2022