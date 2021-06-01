Biden to become first president to speak in Tulsa on anniversary of racial massacre

Andrea Mitchell is joined by NBC's Trymaine Lee and Geoff Bennett, as well as Eddie Glaude Jr. and Carlos Moreno, ahead of President Biden's visit to Tulsa, Oklahoma, to speak on the 100 year anniversary of the worst racial massacre in American history. The panel of reporters and experts discusses the legacy of the massacre, the push to make amends for survivors and their descendants, and how the massacre was largely erased from U.S. history books.