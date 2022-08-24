IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden to announce student loan debt forgiveness of $10k for certain Americans

President Biden is set to announce a student loan debt forgiveness of 10,000 dollars for Americans who make under 125,000 dollars per year and an extension to the payment pause of federal student loans through the end of the year. NBC News’ Ali Vitali has the details.    Aug. 24, 2022

