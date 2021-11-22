Biden’s renomination of Jerome Powell respects ‘the institutional independence of the Fed’
05:18
Share this -
copied
Former Chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers Jason Furman and NBC’s Steve Liesman join Andrea Mitchell to discuss President Biden’s renomination of Republican Jerome Powell for a second term as the Chair of the Federal Reserve. “This is continuity. It's respecting the institutional independence of the Fed which has served our country really well by reappointing someone who was picked by a Republican” says Furman. Nov. 22, 2021