    Biden's low numbers reflect a 'failure' to act with 'urgency' on abortion, gun violence

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Biden's low numbers reflect a 'failure' to act with 'urgency' on abortion, gun violence

Boston Globe columnist Kimberly Atkins Stohr, Dean of the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service Victoria DeFrancesco Soto and NBC White House Correspondent Mike Memoli join Andrea Mitchell to discuss President Biden’s faltering stance among his own party following a New York Times poll that found 6 in 10 Democrats do not want Biden to run again in 2024. “This shows one of the main issues that Biden has, and his White House has, which is a failure to really see the urgency and act with the urgency that the American people need,” says Atkins Stohr. “Biden is somebody who likes to talk about the economy, who likes to talk about things like kitchen table issues. Well, at this point, things like reproductive rights and gun violence are at America's kitchen table."July 11, 2022

    Biden's low numbers reflect a 'failure' to act with 'urgency' on abortion, gun violence

