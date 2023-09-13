IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Biden's age and low poll numbers puts 'the basic goal' of 'stopping Donald Trump' 'at risk' in 2024

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Biden's age and low poll numbers puts 'the basic goal' of 'stopping Donald Trump' 'at risk' in 2024

In a new op-ed, Washington Post columnist David Ignatius argues that President Biden and Vice President Harris should stand down in the 2024 election so that Democrats can pick someone better suited to defeat former President Donald Trump. Ignatius joins Andrea Mitchell to explain why he thinks new leadership is needed to beat Trump. “I did come to feel over the summer that the basic goal he had set himself when he ran for president in 2019 of stopping Donald Trump was at risk and that this needed to be discussed,” Ignatius explains. "I think that there is a sphere when it comes to saying no to people, especially people in a personal sense, he's not good at it. I think the Pelosi visit to Taiwan is a perfect example. That did real damage to Taiwan. I think it made Taiwan less secure. It was the President's responsibility to tell the House Speaker, as close as he is to her, as much as she wanted to make that trip, ‘This is not a good idea.’”Sept. 13, 2023

