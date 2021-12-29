Biden & Putin plan phone call tomorrow to ‘avoid a further escalation’
NBC’s Mike Memoli joins Alison Morris to discuss the phone call between Presidents Biden and Putin scheduled for tomorrow, only three weeks since their last call in which Biden threatened sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine. “Since then we've only even actually heard more demands from Putin, including that he wants a commitment that the US will not supply advanced weaponry to Ukraine,” says Memoli. The goal of the call appears to be “to see if there is any potential sort of common ground here to avoid a further escalation on Russia’s part.”Dec. 29, 2021
