    Biden meets with national security team over attack on U.S. soldiers in Jordan

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Biden meets with national security team over attack on U.S. soldiers in Jordan

President Joe Biden convened a meeting with his national security team over how the U.S. will respond to Iran-backed groups’ attacks in Jordan that left three American soldiers dead. NBC News’ Monica Alba reports on the meeting which included National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.Jan. 29, 2024

    Biden meets with national security team over attack on U.S. soldiers in Jordan

