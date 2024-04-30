IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

LIVE UPDATES: Former lawyer for Stormy Daniels, Karen McDougal testifies on Day 9 of Trump trial

Biden is ‘leaning in a bit more heavily’ on Trump’s trials
April 30, 2024

Biden is ‘leaning in a bit more heavily’ on Trump’s trials

While Donald Trump spends week three of his criminal hush money trial in a Manhattan courtroom, President Biden is hitting the campaign trail, canvassing across the country. Katy Tur speaks with NBC News White House Correspondent Monica Alba to discuss how the 2024 presidential election is unfolding on trial versus the trail.April 30, 2024

