Biden highlights ‘historically low’ unemployment rate in jobs report
07:34
NBC’s Kristen Welker, A.B. Stoddard, and Gillian Tett join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the White House’s response to the December jobs report, showing a “historically low” unemployment rate and strong wage growth, but a slowdown in hiring, and the trajectory of the recovery as omicron disrupts the economy and voters worry about inflation.Jan. 7, 2022
