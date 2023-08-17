IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Biden has ‘directed’ the 'federal government' to provide ‘every resource available to help” Lahaina

    Texas abortion pill ruling has ‘disturbing’ ‘language’ that ‘can hardly be anywhere near the truth’

  • ‘So many’ Trump indictments make it so candidates can’t tell voters ‘where they stand’ on ‘issues’

  • Gov. Whitmer: ‘Voters are not stupid’ and ‘they know who's really working to improve’ their lives

  • ‘It really looked like somebody dropped a bomb on’ in Lahaina, ‘it's really heartbreaking’

  • Fani Willis ‘recognizes’ her ‘obligation’ as DA and won’t let the ‘residents of Fulton County down’

  • Georgia State Sen. Elena Parent: did not expect ‘terrifying threats made against my children’

  • Fani Willis brings ‘a tough and broad case’ against Trump, and he ‘should be scared’

  • Fani Willis ‘indicted co conspirators’ hold ‘all the enablers’ ‘to account for what they did’

  • Former Trump Attorney: ‘Cooperating is kind of a loaded term,’ Kerik is ‘being cooperative’

  • Rep. Nikema Williams: Trump made ‘everyday people’ 'seek safety’ and ‘put a target on their backs’

  • Some call RICO ‘a sledgehammer to kill,’ others say ‘it's a powerful tool’ and ‘unethical’

  • Rep. Ken Buck: RICO charge is a ‘nuclear bomb where a bullet would have been appropriate’

  • Ali Vaez: ‘This is Iran's money. Iran is paying to release American citizens’

  • Weiss’s new Special Counsel title might indicate ‘new charges’ in Hunter Biden case

  • Georgia DA could bring witness tampering charge ‘as evidence’ of Trump’s ‘pattern and practice’

  • Judge Chutkan ‘clear’ Trump and his team will be ‘accountable’ if they violate new protective order

  • John Feal: We’re years removed from 9/11 'and we’re still fighting’

  • U.S. and Cuba work together to fight drug trafficking despite frosty relationship

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Biden has ‘directed’ the 'federal government' to provide ‘every resource available to help” Lahaina

Rescue efforts are still underway in Hawaii, where more than 111 people have died and over a thousand more are feared missing, in the aftermath of devastating wildfires. FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the latest. “I'm going to be traveling with them on Monday and what the president is going to see is what I saw when I went into Lahaina,” says Criswell. “And he's going to see how devastating this fire was to this community, he's going to have an opportunity to talk to families that have been impacted, and provide that level of reassurance that he has directed the entire federal government to provide every resource that we have available to help this community recover.”Aug. 17, 2023

