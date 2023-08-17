Biden has ‘directed’ the 'federal government' to provide ‘every resource available to help” Lahaina

Rescue efforts are still underway in Hawaii, where more than 111 people have died and over a thousand more are feared missing, in the aftermath of devastating wildfires. FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the latest. “I'm going to be traveling with them on Monday and what the president is going to see is what I saw when I went into Lahaina,” says Criswell. “And he's going to see how devastating this fire was to this community, he's going to have an opportunity to talk to families that have been impacted, and provide that level of reassurance that he has directed the entire federal government to provide every resource that we have available to help this community recover.”Aug. 17, 2023