Follow live: Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision at her Scottish residence

  • Prince William arrives at Balmoral as Queen Elizabeth remains under ‘medical supervision’

    Biden has been briefed on Queen Elizabeth's health

    Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb: ‘As Democrats, we can be pro police but also pro police accountability’

  • Tom Bonier: ‘Women are fired up’ following overturning of Roe, but ‘do they come out in November?’

  • Secy. Cohen: Trump possessing docs ‘pertaining to nuclear weapons’ is ‘stunning,’ ‘unprecedented’

  • Dave Wasserman: ‘The odds of a Democratic Senate are much higher than they were 3 months ago’

  • Chuck Rosenberg: ‘Major concern’ with a special master ‘is that we're just slowing down the process’

  • Roland Gutierrez: Abbott needs to talk gun safety, instead of turning schools into 'mini prisons'

  • Adm. James Stavridis: Potential nuclear disaster at Zaporozhzhia 'equally high' to Fukushima

  • Biden hits the road to try to boost candidates in key states as midterms approach

  • Situation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant 'hanging by a thread' amid shelling

  • Conservatives choose Liz Truss as next PM as UK deals with cost of living crisis

  • Judge grants Trump's request for special master to review seized Mar-a-Lago documents

  • Fmr. astronaut Mike Massiminio: NASA is treating Artemis I ‘like it’s a crewed launch’

  • Secy. Yellen: ‘Excellent’ August jobs report shows ‘strong job market’ and people returning to work

  • Rep. Khanna: ‘We want Republicans to join us’ against those ‘inciting violence’

  • ‘I’m just Serena’: Williams beats world No. 2, advances in her final U.S. Open

  • Rep. Moulton: U.S. must fulfill promise to Afghan interpreters that ‘we would have their backs’

  • Planned Parenthood CEO: After TX ban, ‘surrounding states saw a 550% increase in abortion patients’

  • Sen. Reed: ‘Fairly confident’ every big foreign intel agency has been 'in and out of Mar-a-Lago’

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Biden has been briefed on Queen Elizabeth's health

02:24

President Biden has been briefed on Queen Elizabeth's health according to NSC Coordinator John Kirby. NBC's Kristen Welker reports from the White House.Sept. 8, 2022

