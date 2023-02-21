IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Biden hails Ukraine military effort, condemns autocracies in Poland speech

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Biden hails Ukraine military effort, condemns autocracies in Poland speech

President Joe Biden delivered remarks reaffirming the strength of the NATO alliance and praising Ukraine for military resilience against Russia. NBC News' Josh Lederman recaps Biden's speech in Poland ahead of the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.Feb. 21, 2023

