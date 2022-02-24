Biden given Russia cyberattack options, including internet and transportation interruptions
02:26
Share this -
copied
NBC News’ Ken Dilanian reports on President Biden being presented with options to carry out massive cyberattacks designed to disrupt Russia’s ability to sustain its military operations in Ukraine.Feb. 24, 2022
Russian banks, semiconductors, oligarchs to be targeted in sanctions
01:50
Now Playing
Biden given Russia cyberattack options, including internet and transportation interruptions
02:26
UP NEXT
Rep. Ruben Gallego: ‘We need to be fully committed to saving Ukraine’
05:58
Former Secy. William Cohen: ‘If much of Europe is at stake, we’re at stake.’
06:30
During court hearing, Putin critic rails against invasion
02:07
Ukrainian citizens in Kharkiv take shelter in subway station