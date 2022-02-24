IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Biden given Russia cyberattack options, including internet and transportation interruptions

02:26

NBC News’ Ken Dilanian reports on President Biden being presented with options to carry out massive cyberattacks designed to disrupt Russia’s ability to sustain its military operations in Ukraine.Feb. 24, 2022

