Andrea Mitchell Reports

Biden faces ‘difficult’ year two with control of Congress, democracy on the line

07:58

Michael Beschloss, David Plouffe, and Yamiche Alcindor join Andrea Mitchell to reflect on President Biden’s first year in office and discuss what Beschloss expects to be a “difficult year” ahead, where Democrats may lose Congress. Plouffe says that Biden could boost his standing with the public, “if he can register some more accomplishments and do a better job of connecting with the American people about what he's delivered.” Jan. 20, 2022

