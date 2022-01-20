Biden faces ‘difficult’ year two with control of Congress, democracy on the line

Michael Beschloss, David Plouffe, and Yamiche Alcindor join Andrea Mitchell to reflect on President Biden’s first year in office and discuss what Beschloss expects to be a “difficult year” ahead, where Democrats may lose Congress. Plouffe says that Biden could boost his standing with the public, “if he can register some more accomplishments and do a better job of connecting with the American people about what he's delivered.” Jan. 20, 2022