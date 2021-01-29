Biden executive actions on reuniting separated families face delays as DHS nominee awaits approval

Jacob Soboroff and Lee Gelernt join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the delays from the Biden administration in taking executive actions on immigration, including steps to reunite separated families, in part due to a hold up in confirming DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. "We are looking for the Biden admin to help us not just find the 611 families that are still missing. That's a small piece of it. We know through ACLU litigation that 5500 children were separated," Gelernt says. "We need the Biden administration to provide relief to all 5500."