Biden can ‘be president of the world’ at UNGA amid absences ‘if he handles the moment appropriately’

President Joe Biden tackles a number of top foreign policy priorities for the U.S. and allies at the U.N. General Assembly, highlighting the importance of democracy on the world stage. Peter Alexander and Sabrina Siddiqui join Andrea Mitchell to discuss more about how Biden tried to reassert himself as a world leader. “The President recognizes the need for a collective effort not just on the issue of Ukraine, but on so many other issues,” Alexander says. “The leaders of Russia, China, France, and the U.K. are all absent this year which, in the words of the advisors, allows President Biden, if he handles the moment appropriately, to be the president of the world. To really make this case on behalf of the world.”Sept. 19, 2023