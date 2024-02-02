IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rep. Quigley: ‘If we let stand Putin's aggression, we're inviting more bloodshed’ & defense spending

    Biden Campaign co-Chair: Trump and ‘MAGA Republicans’ ‘really don’t want to close the border’

    Roberta Kaplan: ‘It’s hard to imagine’ how democracy ‘survives if we can’t agree’ on what’s true

  • Stavridis: ‘Strikes against Iranian sovereign soil’ necessary if Iran does not ‘cease and desist’

  • Sen. Coons: ‘Forceful strikes’ against Iranian proxies is ‘course we’re likely to see’ from U.S.

  • INTERPOL Exec. Dir: ‘Traditional’ law enforcement is ‘struggling to keep up’ with technology

  • Fmr. Trump NSA: ‘I’m convinced’ Trump ‘withdraw from NATO. which would be a catastrophic mistake’

  • NATO Sec. Gen.: ‘We need to prove that democracies are not lazy’ with U.S. support for Ukraine

  • MI AG: Supreme Court’s goal ‘is ending all abortion rights as we know it,’ not ‘stopping there’

  • Fmr. NSA to Bush: Biden admin ‘rightly does not want a war with Iran,’ but ‘Iranians are escalating’

  • Kasich: ‘There is reluctance’ from leaders to ‘admit’ they’ve made mistakes on the border

  • Lt. Gen. Twitty: ‘We have to stop playing whack-a-mole’ with proxies, take on the ‘instigator’ Iran

  • Qatari PM: ‘We are hoping’ for Hamas to ‘engage positively and constructively’ in hostage deal talks

  • Biden meets with national security team over attack on U.S. soldiers in Jordan

  • Buck: Biden is ‘probably toast’ if perception of economy doesn’t have ‘a dramatic turnaround’

  • Rep. Spanberger: Johnson opposing border deal is ‘to support the former president,’ ‘shameful’

  • ICJ orders Israel to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza

  • Clarke: Israel ‘close to the last best chance’ of freeing hostages, depends on ‘permanent ceasefire’

  • Sen. Merkley: McConnell ‘attacked both from his Republican right and Republican left’ on border deal

  • Inslee: Jan. 6 riot was ‘not a fever dream’ or ‘a hallucination,’ Trump ‘has said he will do it again’

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Biden Campaign co-Chair: Trump and ‘MAGA Republicans’ ‘really don’t want to close the border’

With a number of polls showing a Biden-Trump rematch would be a very close race, key issues like immigration and border control will be critical to Biden’s re-election. Mitch Landrieu, National co-Chair of the Biden re-election campaign and former Mayor of New Orleans, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss Biden’s messaging strategy. “Here comes Donald Trump, who after yelling ‘crisis at the border, crisis at the border’ basically said really, I didn't mean that, I really don't want to close the border,” Landrieu says. “It is really incomprehensible to me that Speaker Johnson and some of the MAGA Republicans on the House side will take this opportunity when you have a compromise in front of you to say no just for political purposes.”Feb. 2, 2024

