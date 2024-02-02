Biden Campaign co-Chair: Trump and ‘MAGA Republicans’ ‘really don’t want to close the border’

With a number of polls showing a Biden-Trump rematch would be a very close race, key issues like immigration and border control will be critical to Biden’s re-election. Mitch Landrieu, National co-Chair of the Biden re-election campaign and former Mayor of New Orleans, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss Biden’s messaging strategy. “Here comes Donald Trump, who after yelling ‘crisis at the border, crisis at the border’ basically said really, I didn't mean that, I really don't want to close the border,” Landrieu says. “It is really incomprehensible to me that Speaker Johnson and some of the MAGA Republicans on the House side will take this opportunity when you have a compromise in front of you to say no just for political purposes.”Feb. 2, 2024