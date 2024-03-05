IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden campaign co-Chair Rep. Rochester: ‘The president knows that this is gonna be a tough race’
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Biden campaign co-Chair Rep. Rochester: ‘The president knows that this is gonna be a tough race’

As states from coast to coast hold primaries today, President Biden is gearing up for a likely general election campaign against former President Donald Trump. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.), national co-Chair of the Biden for President campaign and candidate for U.S. Senate in Delaware, to discuss the stakes of a Trump-Biden rematch. “The president knows that this is gonna be a tough race, and so we go into it with that lens, but we also know that Joe Biden has been able to accomplish things, and that people are starting to see it and starting to feel it,” Rep. Rochester says. On the uncommitted vote campaign in Michigan and the concern that Michigan democrats will not vote for Biden in the general, she adds, “we look at Michiganders and say, we're proud that folks are exercising their democratic right, they have a voice and we want them to use it.”March 5, 2024

