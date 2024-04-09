Biden campaign ad on abortion to air in battleground states

- Now Playing
Biden campaign ad on abortion to air in battleground states03:04
- UP NEXT
Gorani: Hostage families say they ‘are ready to pay’ ‘any price’ for release of their loved ones07:50
NASA will ‘learn everything we can’ from the eclipse because ‘this is our star’10:05
Trump files appeal to change venue of hush money trial, stay gag order01:13
Rep. Gottheimer: ‘We can't wait any longer to get the hostages released’04:05
Ben Rhodes on WCK airstrike: We are approaching a ‘tipping point’07:36
Alexander: Biden ‘very angry’ at Israel’s ‘failure’ to ‘protect’ aid workers after deadly WCK strike09:44
Clifton Truman Daniel: ‘I found out in school’ that ‘grandpa Truman’ had been President06:46
Kasich on NE electoral vote change: ‘Let it affect something further down the road,’ not 202405:37
Save the Children Gaza chief: ‘We’ve made the decision not to suspend’ aid in Gaza after IDF strike04:13
Raf Sanchez: WCK vehicles hit ‘individually,’ appears to be ‘very precise Israeli airstrike’10:34
Donelan: Partnership on AI allows US and UK to regulate tech that will ‘define generations to come’05:26
Mackey Frayer: US-China relationship ‘stabilized’ but ‘two sides’ are ‘far apart on range of issues’02:57
Donnelly: World Central Kitchen strike is part of ‘systematic pattern of attacks against aid work’07:30
Stavridis: If there’s a ‘massive’ Rafah assault, U.S. will ‘be forced’ to stop sending weapons07:59
Labor Secy. Su: When the bridge collapsed Biden was thinking of workers ‘who make this country run’04:06
Rory Kennedy: RFK Jr.’s campaign could ‘lead to Trump’s election,’ which would be ‘catastrophic’05:18
Rhodes: Putin won’t ‘succumb to pressure,’ ‘escalated’ detentions to secure associates release10:39
Lisa Rubin: Judge Merchan will have to ‘take some action’ to protect family from Trump05:26
Chang: There’s a ‘cultural expectation’ for Egyptian women to stay home, but there ‘more factors’04:38
- Now Playing
Biden campaign ad on abortion to air in battleground states03:04
- UP NEXT
Gorani: Hostage families say they ‘are ready to pay’ ‘any price’ for release of their loved ones07:50
NASA will ‘learn everything we can’ from the eclipse because ‘this is our star’10:05
Trump files appeal to change venue of hush money trial, stay gag order01:13
Rep. Gottheimer: ‘We can't wait any longer to get the hostages released’04:05
Ben Rhodes on WCK airstrike: We are approaching a ‘tipping point’07:36
Play All