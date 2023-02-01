IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Biden attorney says no classified documents found at Rehoboth home

An attorney for President Biden has released a statement that no documents with classified markings were found at the president's Rehoboth beach home during a planned search. NBC's Kristen Welker reports from the White House.Feb. 1, 2023

