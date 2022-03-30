IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Biden and Zelenskyy discuss Ukraine's security assistance requests in call

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Biden and Zelenskyy discuss Ukraine's security assistance requests in call

President Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed economic and military assistance to Ukraine amid the Russian invasion according to a White House readout of their call. NBC's Peter Alexander reports form the White House.March 30, 2022

