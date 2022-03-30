Biden and Zelenskyy discuss Ukraine's security assistance requests in call
President Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed economic and military assistance to Ukraine amid the Russian invasion according to a White House readout of their call. NBC's Peter Alexander reports form the White House.March 30, 2022
