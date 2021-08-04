Biden and top Democrats call on Gov. Cuomo to resign

Andrea Mitchell is joined by Daniel Goldman, Yamiche Alcindor, and Susan Del Percio to discuss the New York Attorney General’s Report that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women. Alcindor says Cuomo is “trying to hold onto his power and act a bit ’Trumpian’ here.” She continues, “But Democrats do not seem to have the same appetite for this behavior as the GOP has.” With President Biden and top Democrats calling for the Gov. Cuomo’s resignation, the panel discusses his political and legal future. Aug. 4, 2021