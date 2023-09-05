Biden accused of ‘orchestrating all these indictments’ by GOP despite ‘depoliticizing everything’

The fight for the White House in 2024 begins to heat up between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, as Biden prepares to take on Trump in the upcoming presidential race. Susan Page, Sam Stein join Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss how Trump’s legal woes could impact a potential Biden-Trump rematch. “He's depoliticized everything, and yet still, he has Republicans who know better, you know, and then Republicans who don't know better, MAGA Republicans, accusing him of, you know, being the man behind the curtain orchestrating all these indictments,” Miller says. “Biden's struggling to kind of deal with how much to be out front about this. If he's not going to get any credit for doing things by the book, you know, then eventually you're going to reach a point where he's going to at least have to make the argument more explicitly and I expect that he'll do that." Sept. 5, 2023