Biden ‘24 comms chief: Trump has a ‘losing agenda’ that voters ‘have rejected time and time again’

A rematch between President Biden and former President Donald Trump is set after former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley dropped out of the Republican primary. Michael Tyler, the Biden campaign communications director, joins Andrea, Ana, and Jose to weigh in on Haley’s exit from the race and how the Biden campaign is reaching out to her supporters. He said Trump's “agenda is incredibly unpopular. It's as dangerous as it is unpopular. When you're out here talking about the role that you played in overturning Roe, when you're rooting for the economy to crash because you think it's going to help yourself, when you're pledging to serve as a dictator on day one — that is a losing agenda that the American people have rejected time and time again,” Tyler says. “There's room for Democrats, for independents, for moderate Republicans, everybody who’s rejecting the MAGA extremism that now confronts us in Donald Trump. This is the fundamental choice right now as we head into a general election.”March 6, 2024