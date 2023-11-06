IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Beschloss: ‘Will we have a rule of law if Donald Trump is elected? That question is very much open’

08:43

Former President Donald Trump took the stand in his New York civil trial for fraud allegations, setting an unprecedented scene of a former President taking the stand in his own defense. Michael Beschloss, Steve Kornaki, Chuck Rosenberg, and Andrew Weissmann join Andrea Mitchell to explain what this moment means for the country. “For most of American history, if Americans have doubts about a candidate for president's temperament, that person doesn't get elected,” Michael tells Andrea. “But we are now in a new world where huge numbers of Americans are willing to suspend disbelief, even if they're presented with, you know, let's say a president, an ex-president who was convicted of a felony. Some of the numbers suggest that they will not care. This is important. Will we have a rule of law if Donald Trump is elected? That question is very much open today.Nov. 6, 2023

