Beschloss: ‘Our democracy might be taken down by some future president’ if Trump faces no penalty

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Former U.S. attorneys Barbara McQuade and Michael Beschloss join Andrea Mitchell to offer a historical context to the Manhattan grand jury’s indictment of former President Trump. Beschloss references when Richard Nixon’s predecessor, President Gerald Ford, pardoned him after the Watergate scandal, saying “Gerald Ford said 'No, the American people could not tolerate the idea of a president going on trial.' That never should have happened, because what that does is encourages lawlessness in presidents.” Bringing it back to the present, he says, “The only way that you can stop people from doing such things is for there to be a penalty. And if there is no penalty, this is going to happen again, and our democracy might be taken down by some future president.”March 31, 2023

