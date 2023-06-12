IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Rep. Spanberger: Docs found 'strewn' at Mar-a-Lago posed 'extraordinary' risk to national security

  Weissmann shares the two things Judge Cannon wrote that he believes 'meet the standard for recusal'

    Beschloss on precedent for running for president from jail, historic abnormality of Trump's charges

    Ari Melber: Unsealed indictment reveals 'what looks to me like Donald Trump's worst nightmare'

  Charles Coleman: Unsealed Trump classified docs indictment reveals 'deep and problematic' pattern

  Joyce Vance: 'Serious questions' over Trump appointed judge said to be overseeing indictment case

  Trump impeachment lawyer Robert Ray: Trump switching legal teams post-indictment 'fairly common'

  Rhodes: Mar-a-Lago likely the top 'intelligence target' for U.S. adversaries since Trump's election

  Trump-appointed Judge Cannon to initially oversee Trump indictment case

  Jeh Johnson: Conveying gravity of Trump docs to jurors poses 'real issue' given classified status

  John Kirby casts doubt on reported China-Cuba spying agreement

  Ben Rhodes: PGA played on emotions of 9/11 victims' families until Saudis wrote 'the biggest check'

  Sen. Markey and Rep. Moskowitz detail the dangers of 3D printed guns

  Michael Waldman: Supreme Court 'gutted' Voting Rights Act, now considering 'shard' of what's left

  Molly Hunter explains 'horrifying' consequences of damage done to major dam in Ukraine

  Gov. Wes Moore responds to Tim Scott comments on systematic racism: 'His thesis is not true'

  U.S. intel points to Russia being behind Ukrainian dam attack

  Trump lawyers meet with Justice Department as federal grand jury expected to convene this week

  Kristen Welker will take on Meet The Press Moderator role 'with the utmost seriousness'

  "Friends of George's" Board Member reacts to TN drag ban overruling: 'It's surreal'

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Beschloss on precedent for running for president from jail, historic abnormality of Trump's charges

Former President Trump is the first U.S. president to face criminal charges, but he is not banned from running or assuming presidential office. Presidential historian Michael Beschloss joins Andrea Mitchell to examine how unusual this moment in history is, and how Trump’s 2024 ambitions may unfold. Beschloss points out the precedent for a presidential candidate running for office from jail in 1920: Eugene Debs. “He ran for office and he was actually in jail. He was not elected president. So we don't know whether he could have served from jail, which is something that people are talking about right now,” says Beschloss. Regarding the former president’s indictment and online threats of violence, Beschloss adds, “any of those things would be unusual in American history.”June 12, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Beschloss on precedent for running for president from jail, historic abnormality of Trump's charges

