Beschloss on precedent for running for president from jail, historic abnormality of Trump's charges

Former President Trump is the first U.S. president to face criminal charges, but he is not banned from running or assuming presidential office. Presidential historian Michael Beschloss joins Andrea Mitchell to examine how unusual this moment in history is, and how Trump’s 2024 ambitions may unfold. Beschloss points out the precedent for a presidential candidate running for office from jail in 1920: Eugene Debs. “He ran for office and he was actually in jail. He was not elected president. So we don't know whether he could have served from jail, which is something that people are talking about right now,” says Beschloss. Regarding the former president’s indictment and online threats of violence, Beschloss adds, “any of those things would be unusual in American history.”June 12, 2023