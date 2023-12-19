IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Beschloss: O’Connor ‘was always modest,’ ‘it was a huge element of her character’

The funeral for the late Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor was held today at Washington’s National Cathedral. José Díaz-Balart is joined by Monica Alba, Laura Jarrett and NBC News presidential historian Michael Beschloss to discuss key moments from the service. “she was always modest, and I think that probably came through the service today. She never, in fact, she radically underestimated her importance on the court, especially when she was that swing vote during the William Rehnquist Court,” Beschloss says. “People with that much importance who are that modest are sometimes hard to find. It was a huge element of her character.”Dec. 19, 2023

