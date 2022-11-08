IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Beschloss: Election denial ‘makes today different’ from other Election Days in American history

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Beschloss: Election denial ‘makes today different’ from other Election Days in American history

Presidential Historian Michael Beschloss and NBC News Senior Reporter Ben Collins join Andrea Mitchell to break down how the spread of misinformation could impact Election Day and America’s democracy. Beschloss tells Mitchell that this Election Day stands out from other election days: “For most of American history, in most cases, we have had faith that the winners would be installed in office, and the losers would not, and that if there was an extremely rare case of vote fraud - and it really has been rare in American history - it would be investigated and there would be a consensus. We do not have the same confidence today about what is happening this day.” Nov. 8, 2022

    Beschloss: Election denial ‘makes today different’ from other Election Days in American history

