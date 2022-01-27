Beschloss: Breyer is the ‘incarnation of what the founders wanted’ for Supreme Court justices
04:40
Share this -
copied
Michael Beschloss joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the legacy of Justice Stephen Breyer’s service on the Supreme Court. “He’s really the incarnation of what the founders wanted. They didn't want robots to go on to the court and just, you know, operate in terms of what party was of the president who appointed them,” says Beschloss. “The founders wanted people who would use their judgment would talk to their colleagues, who would be open to new ideas and persuasion.” Jan. 27, 2022
Jim Messina: Nomination to fill Breyer’s seat will be ‘more political’ than ‘most Supreme Court picks’
03:01
Now Playing
Beschloss: Breyer is the ‘incarnation of what the founders wanted’ for Supreme Court justices
04:40
UP NEXT
Senator Hirono: ‘Significant decision’ by Biden to nominate a Black woman
08:50
Larry Summers: ‘We're likely to require higher interest rates than the Fed now foresees’
05:56
Jon Meacham: I hope the process to replace Breyer ‘has a certain kind of gravity’
06:26
Why Breyer's retirement could be exactly the political win Biden needs