Beschloss: Breyer is the ‘incarnation of what the founders wanted’ for Supreme Court justices

Michael Beschloss joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the legacy of Justice Stephen Breyer’s service on the Supreme Court. “He’s really the incarnation of what the founders wanted. They didn't want robots to go on to the court and just, you know, operate in terms of what party was of the president who appointed them,” says Beschloss. “The founders wanted people who would use their judgment would talk to their colleagues, who would be open to new ideas and persuasion.” Jan. 27, 2022