IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Beschloss: Biden should address ‘elephant in the room,’ ‘democracy’ is at stake in this election
March 7, 202405:19

  • Engel: ‘The US is in a very difficult situation’ while it ‘backs Israel’s war,’ sends aid to Gaza

    07:01

  • Ukraine Prosecutor Gen.: the ‘forced deportation of Ukrainian children” is a Russian “war crime’

    05:52
  • Now Playing

    Beschloss: Biden should address ‘elephant in the room,’ ‘democracy’ is at stake in this election

    05:19
  • UP NEXT

    Chuck Todd: Trump is ‘more reliant on outside events’ to sell his message than Biden

    05:04

  • Biden ‘24 comms chief: Trump has a ‘losing agenda’ that voters ‘have rejected time and time again’

    06:55

  • Rep. Raskin: It’s ‘disgraceful’ the GOP is being ‘reduced to a cult of authoritarian personality’

    07:32

  • Welker: Uncommitted vote in Michigan ‘sends a strong signal’ to Biden admin, take it ‘seriously’

    06:14

  • Trump poised to win 80% to 90% of overall delegates on Super Tuesday, even if Haley overperforms

    02:46

  • Biden campaign co-Chair Rep. Rochester: ‘The president knows that this is gonna be a tough race’

    06:42

  • Tribe: SCOTUS C.O. ruling ‘decides more than it needs to,’ leaves the Constitution 'enforceable’

    10:47

  • Co. Sec. of State Jena Griswold: 'My larger reaction is disappointment' to SCOTUS ballot ruling

    05:59

  • Trump focuses on presidential immunity after Supreme Court Colorado decision

    02:39

  • Morial on equality index of Black Americans: Progress has been made, but ‘parity is still elusive’

    05:14

  • Polymeropoulos: ‘The U.S. is going to have to act now’ after deadly incident in Gaza surrounding aid

    03:59

  • McFaul: Navalny funeral attendees ‘can expect’ threats of jail time, ‘that is incredible bravery’

    04:38

  • Sec. Raimondo: Chinese-made smart cars may be ‘collecting data every minute’ on ‘millions’ in US

    07:58

  • Sen. Murphy: Biden admin ‘has to throw everything they have’ behind pausing ‘hostilities’ in Gaza

    06:34

  • Rep. Castro: ‘Rebuilding’ foreign economies is among ‘longer term solutions’ to border crisis

    04:00

  • Buck on McConnell: There is a ‘new breed’ of Senators, who will look for a ‘Trump-like leader’

    10:26

  • Who could replace McConnell after he plans to step down in November?

    03:23

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Beschloss: Biden should address ‘elephant in the room,’ ‘democracy’ is at stake in this election

05:19

More than 27 million people tuned into President Biden’s State of the Union address last year. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Presidential Historian Michael Beschloss and USA Today Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page to discuss the stakes of Biden’s speech tonight and the retaliatory ads that will air during the address. “We've never seen routinely this kind of brutality in political ads, that sort of attack, but brace yourself, because I think we're going to see a lot of it this year. I think no holds barred,” Page says. On Biden’s message, Beschloss says, “Biden could finesse it and talk about other things, or he could confront the elephant in the room and say, you know, this is a year when we Americans have to choose whether we're going to live as a democracy, as a republic, or as an authoritarian system.”March 7, 2024

  • Engel: ‘The US is in a very difficult situation’ while it ‘backs Israel’s war,’ sends aid to Gaza

    07:01

  • Ukraine Prosecutor Gen.: the ‘forced deportation of Ukrainian children” is a Russian “war crime’

    05:52
  • Now Playing

    Beschloss: Biden should address ‘elephant in the room,’ ‘democracy’ is at stake in this election

    05:19
  • UP NEXT

    Chuck Todd: Trump is ‘more reliant on outside events’ to sell his message than Biden

    05:04

  • Biden ‘24 comms chief: Trump has a ‘losing agenda’ that voters ‘have rejected time and time again’

    06:55

  • Rep. Raskin: It’s ‘disgraceful’ the GOP is being ‘reduced to a cult of authoritarian personality’

    07:32

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All