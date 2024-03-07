Beschloss: Biden should address ‘elephant in the room,’ ‘democracy’ is at stake in this election

More than 27 million people tuned into President Biden’s State of the Union address last year. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Presidential Historian Michael Beschloss and USA Today Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page to discuss the stakes of Biden’s speech tonight and the retaliatory ads that will air during the address. “We've never seen routinely this kind of brutality in political ads, that sort of attack, but brace yourself, because I think we're going to see a lot of it this year. I think no holds barred,” Page says. On Biden’s message, Beschloss says, “Biden could finesse it and talk about other things, or he could confront the elephant in the room and say, you know, this is a year when we Americans have to choose whether we're going to live as a democracy, as a republic, or as an authoritarian system.”March 7, 2024