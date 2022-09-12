IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Ben Rhodes: Zelenskyy can use recent gains to justify continued or greater support from Europe, U.S.

    07:07
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Ben Rhodes: Zelenskyy can use recent gains to justify continued or greater support from Europe, U.S.

07:07

Former National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes and retired Lieutenant General Stephen Twitty, former commander of U.S. European Command, join Andrea Mitchell to explain how Ukraine’s recent advances may enable them to boost their odds of winning the war in the long term. Rhodes explains, “President Zelenskyy, his government, can credibly turn to Europe and the US, and particularly Europe where some support the war was waning, and say, ‘Look, if you continue to provide us with these advanced weapons, and frankly accelerate the provision of these advanced weapons, we can make real gains we can win this war, but you have to stick with us.” Sept. 12, 2022

