Ben Rhodes: Trump classified docs handling challenged the ‘integrity of the classification system’

NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Kristen Welker, former National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes, Reuters White House Correspondent Jeff Mason, and former U.S. attorney Barbara McQuade join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the investigation into the classified documents from President Biden’s tenure as vice president, and how his handling of those documents compares with that of former President Trump. Rhodes points out that “the integrity of the classification system really matters” when comparing Biden and Trump’s handling of discovered classified documents. “President Trump in essentially ignoring a request to return these documents was essentially challenging the basis of that entire system. The rules don't need to apply to me. Whereas with President Biden, clearly there was a mistake made, but the instinct was to say, 'No, I respect the integrity of the system. I'm gonna get this stuff back.'"Jan. 17, 2023

