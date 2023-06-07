IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Ben Rhodes: PGA played on emotions of 9/11 victims' families until Saudis wrote 'the biggest check'

    06:30
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Markey and Rep. Moskowitz detail the dangers of 3D printed guns

    05:25

  • Michael Waldman: Supreme Court ‘gutted' Voting Rights Act, now considering ‘shard’ of what’s left

    04:09

  • Molly Hunter explains ‘horrifying’ consequences of damage done to major dam in Ukraine

    03:44

  • Gov. Wes Moore responds to Tim Scott comments on systematic racism: ‘His thesis is not true’

    08:34

  • U.S. intel points to Russia being behind Ukrainian dam attack

    01:49

  • Trump lawyers meet with Justice Department as federal grand jury expected to convene this week

    06:48

  • Kristen Welker will take on Meet The Press Moderator role ‘with the utmost seriousness’

    06:13

  • “Friends of George’s” Board Member reacts to TN drag ban overruling: 'It's surreal'

    06:39

  • Mary McCord: Unrealistic that DOJ would ‘avoid’ legal action against Trump through 2024 election

    07:21

  • Marc Morial: DeSantis is a black history and voter ‘suppressor’, is trying to become ‘Trump-ish’

    03:27

  • ADL CEO: Germany’s Holocaust remembrance shows how countries can ‘go to the bottom and yet come out’

    04:24

  • U.S. Ambassador to Germany confronts antisemitism and memorializes ancestors who fled the Nazis

    03:31

  • Sen. Merkley: Majority of votes on debt deal advancing ‘Republican agenda’ coming from Democrats

    05:03

  • Larry Summers has ‘grave concern’ with the cutback in IRS resources in the debt deal

    06:47

  • Paul Charlton: Trump would face charges under Espionage Act if he took classified military docs

    07:57

  • Rep. Ro Khanna says he’s a ‘no’ on debt limit deal but has ‘full confidence’ it will pass the House

    03:13

  • David Jolly: ‘Ron DeSantis has yet to demonstrate he can take a voter from Donald Trump’

    05:14

  • Rep Moulton: Danger in AI-powered weaponry is ‘what comes from our adversaries’

    05:02

  • House Oversight chair prepares to hold Wray in contempt over document in Biden probe

    03:01

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Ben Rhodes: PGA played on emotions of 9/11 victims' families until Saudis wrote 'the biggest check'

06:30

A deal between former rivals, the PGA Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf, is being met with outrage by some of the families of 9/11 victims. Ben Rhodes, former Deputy National Security Adviser to President Obama, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “The PGA used 9/11 in their capacity to take on LIV. The emotions of those families, they played on those emotions to draw a contrast. But once the check was big enough, they signed on the dotted line,” says Rhodes. “That sends a message that all this was about, really, was money. It wasn't about a principled stand. It wasn't about anything, other than the fact that the Saudis can write the biggest check.”June 7, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Ben Rhodes: PGA played on emotions of 9/11 victims' families until Saudis wrote 'the biggest check'

    06:30
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Markey and Rep. Moskowitz detail the dangers of 3D printed guns

    05:25

  • Michael Waldman: Supreme Court ‘gutted' Voting Rights Act, now considering ‘shard’ of what’s left

    04:09

  • Molly Hunter explains ‘horrifying’ consequences of damage done to major dam in Ukraine

    03:44

  • Gov. Wes Moore responds to Tim Scott comments on systematic racism: ‘His thesis is not true’

    08:34

  • U.S. intel points to Russia being behind Ukrainian dam attack

    01:49

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All