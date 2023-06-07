Ben Rhodes: PGA played on emotions of 9/11 victims' families until Saudis wrote 'the biggest check'

A deal between former rivals, the PGA Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf, is being met with outrage by some of the families of 9/11 victims. Ben Rhodes, former Deputy National Security Adviser to President Obama, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “The PGA used 9/11 in their capacity to take on LIV. The emotions of those families, they played on those emotions to draw a contrast. But once the check was big enough, they signed on the dotted line,” says Rhodes. “That sends a message that all this was about, really, was money. It wasn't about a principled stand. It wasn't about anything, other than the fact that the Saudis can write the biggest check.”June 7, 2023