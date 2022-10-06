Ben Rhodes: OPEC's cut is a ‘giant glaring message’ that the Saudis ‘don’t share’ U.S. interests

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Ben Rhodes, former Deputy National Security Advisor to President Obama and former U.S. ambassador to NATO Ivo Daalder join Andrea Mitchell after OPEC announced massive cuts to oil production to discuss how the move, sought by Saudi Arabia and Russia, will impact U.S. gas prices and foreign policy. “This is a giant glaring message from the Saudis that, no, we don't share your interests, our interest are right now in boosting these prices so that we get more revenues,” says Rhodes. “They chose to take the side of really Russia in this current moment, and it's going to have serious consequences not just for consumers, but for some of our foreign policies around the world.”Oct. 6, 2022

