Ben Rhodes: ‘Most severe sanctions would have very significant repercussions on global markets'
05:43
Deputy National Security Adviser for the Obama Administration Ben Rhodes joins Andrea Mitchell to break down the impact that sanctions may have on Putin’s decision to escalate hostility in Ukraine. “Those most severe sanctions would have very significant repercussions on global markets, on the US economy, on the European economy,” says Rhodes. “But at no juncture has it appeared that sanctions are affecting Putin’s own decision making.”Feb. 23, 2022
David Ignatius: Europe is ‘at the edge’ of a possible ‘level of violence that we just haven’t seen’
07:01
Amb. Thomas-Greenfield: ‘No signs’ of Russia withdrawing, ‘everything points to’ further escalation
08:51
